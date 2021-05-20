Reagan at 77 v. Biden at 78 at Coast Guard commencement



















As we reported yesterday, Joe Biden gave the commencement speech to the Coast Guard graduates. Joe’s dementia made an appearance when he messed up a joke told by Ronald Reagan decades ago. Not realizing he ruined the joke he stole, he became angry like demented people do when the cadets failed to clap. He said they were a ‘dull class,’ only half-joking.

The arrogant and crotchety Joe, who is our president — allegedly, treats our military disrespectfully.

Aside from that, this side-by-side video contrasts the joke by Reagan and by him, the plagiarizer.

