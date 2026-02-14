German Chancellor Merz Scolds President Trump in Munich

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned of “a deep rift” between Europe and the United States. He argued that the latter “will not be powerful enough to go it alone.”

He decried JD Vance’s speech last year about the value of free speech, and he repeated his commitment to climate change and the CCP-tied WHO.

Merz urged Europe and the U.S. to “repair and revive trans-Atlantic trust together” in what he referred to as an “era of great power rivalry.”

The US Can’t Go It Alone

Referencing Trump’s contentious relationship with NATO, Merz insisted that “being a part of [the alliance] is not only Europe’s competitive advantage. It’s also the United States’ competitive advantage.”

He argued the “international order based on rights and rules is currently being destroyed.”

President Trump wants out of Ukraine, but the EU thinks we are obligated to fight Russia for them.

At one point, he referenced Vice President J.D. Vance’s speech from last year’s conference. Vance drew ire from European leaders when he argued that what concerned him most was Europe’s “threat from within… the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values—values shared with the United States of America.” He used “free speech” as an example of the values in retreat.

“The culture war of the MAGA movement is not ours,” Merz continued. “Freedom of speech ends here with us when that speech goes against human dignity and the Constitution. We do not believe in tariffs and protectionism, but in free trade.”

So, he is saying that free speech is only MAGA? That is what JD Vance talked about: how the EU is depriving its people of free speech.

The German leader added, “We stick to climate agreements and the World Health Organization (WHO) because we are convinced that global challenges can only be solved together.”

The climate agreements are destroying Germany’s economy. As for the WHO, they are tied to the CCP and lied about the pandemic

On Jan. 22, the U.S., under Trump’s direction, officially pulled out of the WHO. The move has garnered much criticism from self-appointed global health experts.