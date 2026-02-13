President Trump’s Affordability Policies Are Starting to Explode

For the fourth straight month, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation has fallen. In January, year-on-year CPI dropped to its lowest level since the tariffs hit in April, landing at 2.4% .

After Biden’s outrageously high inflation, President Trump defeated it. Affordability is in our near-future despite the catastrophic Democrat policies over the past four years.

Overall YoY inflation: 2.4%

Food: 2.9%

Food at home: 2.1%

Food away from home: 4.0%

Energy: -0.1%

Energy commodities: -7.3%

Gasoline: -7.5%

Fuel oil: -4.2%

Energy services: 7.2%

Electricity: 6.3%

Utility gas service: 9.8%

Core CPI less food and energy: 2.4%

Gas on Long Island, New York, where Sentinel is located, is down to $2.65 a gallon. Food isn’t skyrocketing any longer.

President Trump and J.D. Vance are looking to bring reliable coal back into energy production. They hope to expand shale production through hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to access both oil and natural gas, which are still in need of improvement. EPA Secretary Zeldin is trying to bring back nuclear, the cleanest fuel of all.

They don’t want to devastate the environment, but trying to exist without so-called fossil fuels with nothing to replace them is a key feature of the incoherent Democrat policies.