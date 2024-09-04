German Chancellor Scholz Becomes Dictator

In Germany, the conservative AfD party (labeled right-wing extremists by German Intel) has won its biggest victory since the party was launched in 2013. The movement has secured an election win in the state of Thuringia by a wide margin and a very close second in Saxony.

The youth voted for the AfD. They are sick of high taxes, inflation, and all the socialist propaganda they dish out.

Because of it, Olaf Scholz will not let them assume power. He’s a dictator.

Via Zero Hedge

[As a result of the election,] Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor and lawmaker for the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), asserts that conservatives cannot be allowed to hold power in Germany regardless of voter decisions. He stated this week:

“Our country cannot and must not get used to this…The AfD is damaging Germany. It is weakening the economy, dividing society, and ruining our country’s reputation…”

The Chancellor failed to explain how the AfD could be “weakening the economy” when the economy has been under socialist control for decades. Mr. Scholz urged other parties to block the AfD from governing by maintaining a so-called “firewall” against it.

“All democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments without right-wing extremists,” he said, calling the results “bitter” and “worrying.”

The leftists lost after endless, vicious lies and propaganda trying to tie the AfD to Nazis and Putin.

The Left is tied to the globalist authoritarians destroying the West. Ironically, it is not Putin, Xi, Kim Jong-Un, or the Mullahs destroying Western civilization. We are. We are allowing the globalists to destroy us so they can put their Utopia in place.

The same thing is happening to the United States as in Germany. Several Democrats have said if Donald Trump wins the election, they won’t let him take office. They will charge him with insurrection.

DEMOCRATS WILL TRY VOIDING TRUMP’S ELECTION IF HE WINS. “If Trump is elected, it’s up to us in Congress to void that election,” Rep. Jamie Raskin blurted it out. Which federal court has convicted Trump of insurrection? That would be none—he’s not even charged with that. pic.twitter.com/NV90rGOHiR — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 11, 2024

Look at all the anti-semitism. What do you think that is about? The hardcore left is doing precisely what they have done in the past, and it has to be stopped now. They will target Jews, Christians, or white people to win, and then they will come for the rest of us. It is true a lot of Jews don’t get it, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have to – the Nazis are back, and they are on the Left.