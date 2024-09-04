Pence Is on the Side of Communist Kamala Harris, So Is Alexa

Despicable phony Mike Pence is too good to endorse Donald Trump. However, he is fine with two communists assuming power and ruining the country.

He’s still trying to squeeze out more headlines, or maybe he’s been listening to Alexa – check it out below.

Poser

Phony

Fake

Sham

RINO

Backstabber

and his acting sucks.@Mike_Pence — TheHillsHaveACode (@IAMmeansGod) September 4, 2024

Even Alexa is corrupt. Democrat election interference is as subtle as a Mack truck. Watch: