The Fight for the US House of Representatives Is in Wisconsin

M Dowling
The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is crucial. If the hardcore left wins, they will redraw the voting districts to gain control of the US House of Representatives.

Wisconsin has made the contest the most expensive judicial race in American history. This election to fill a single State Supreme Court seat could swing the House majority to the far-left.

Elon Musk, aware of the Court’s intent to redistrict, has spent $20 million on the race. The mainstream media is framing it as him trying to buy the election while they ignore all the out-of-state leftists pouring money into the race.

The media wants to talk about Elon Musk but ignores the fact that 77% of Susan Crawford’s funds come from out-of-state donors, compared to only 15% of Brad Schimel’s donors.

Republican candidate Judge Brad Schimel received Donald Trump’s endorsement. Extremely far-left candidate Judge Susan Crawford calls Schimel a lackey for the right. She is a lackey for the hard-left.

Whichever candidate wins will tip the seven-member high court’s political balance, which liberals currently control with a 4-to-3 majority.

President Trump won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point last November and narrowly lost it in the corrupt 2020 election.

“The pendulum swings back and forth in U.S. elections, and I think this election will be a good indicator of whether the pendulum is going to swing back the other way based on Trump’s actions in office,” said Michael Orwig, 40, a federal worker and Schimel supporter who lives in a suburb south of Milwaukee. “This is going to be the first litmus test.”

At a town hall in Green Bay on Sunday, Mr. Musk also gave $1 million checks each to two people who had already voted in the election; the Democratic state attorney general had sued to block those payments, but the State Supreme Court declined to hear the case.


