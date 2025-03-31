The Fight for the US House of Representatives Is in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is crucial. If the hardcore left wins, they will redraw the voting districts to gain control of the US House of Representatives.

Wisconsin has made the contest the most expensive judicial race in American history. This election to fill a single State Supreme Court seat could swing the House majority to the far-left.

If you’re one of the 1.7 million Wisconsin voters who voted for President Trump, and you want him to succeed for his entire term, you must get out and vote for Brad Schimel on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/3lXAX6wMpD — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) March 30, 2025

Elon Musk, aware of the Court’s intent to redistrict, has spent $20 million on the race. The mainstream media is framing it as him trying to buy the election while they ignore all the out-of-state leftists pouring money into the race.

The media wants to talk about Elon Musk but ignores the fact that 77% of Susan Crawford’s funds come from out-of-state donors, compared to only 15% of Brad Schimel’s donors.

Who in Wisconsin could vote for her over Brad Schimel⁉️ She really said this! Listen!Please keep her out of the Supreme Court‼️ Vote Brad to keep the Wisconsin Supreme Court Red!❤️ Think of her decisions now and imagine what she’ll do once on the SC⁉️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Hb8bWysa51 — PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) March 31, 2025

Republican candidate Judge Brad Schimel received Donald Trump’s endorsement. Extremely far-left candidate Judge Susan Crawford calls Schimel a lackey for the right. She is a lackey for the hard-left.

Whichever candidate wins will tip the seven-member high court’s political balance, which liberals currently control with a 4-to-3 majority.

President Trump won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point last November and narrowly lost it in the corrupt 2020 election.

“The pendulum swings back and forth in U.S. elections, and I think this election will be a good indicator of whether the pendulum is going to swing back the other way based on Trump’s actions in office,” said Michael Orwig, 40, a federal worker and Schimel supporter who lives in a suburb south of Milwaukee. “This is going to be the first litmus test.”

At a town hall in Green Bay on Sunday, Mr. Musk also gave $1 million checks each to two people who had already voted in the election; the Democratic state attorney general had sued to block those payments, but the State Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

This is why the Tuesday Supreme Court election in Wisconsin is so important nationally. The left wants to redraw the Wisconsin voting districts to gain control of the US House of Representatives. https://t.co/L195gM05Fa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

Let Me Be Perfectly Clear If Wisconsin doesn’t elect conservative Brad Schimel on April 1st, the liberal Court will redraw congressional maps. Republicans will lose at least 2 House seats going into 2026. If you care, get everyone you know out to vote. You have 6 days. pic.twitter.com/t7CJm3mVaS — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 26, 2025

