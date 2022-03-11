German Hospital Refuses to Treat Russians and Belarusians

As we saw during the pandemic, people who swore to do no harm, isolated and refused treatment to some patients. Now, we have a private hospital in Munich, Germany refusing to treat Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Let’s hope this doesn’t take hold elsewhere. These people have nothing to do with the war in Ukraine.

Fortunately, the hospital received so much negative blowback that they had to reverse course. It is a dangerous sign, however, and we should keep an eye on it.

From the News Report:

A strong statement in support of Ukrainian war victims – that should be it. But a letter from the Iatros Clinic in Munich created a shitstorm instead of feelings of solidarity. The Bavarian private clinic from Munich had announced that it would no longer treat Russian and Belarusian patients. Huge criticism was followed by another statement from the clinic management. In the letter of last Friday (04.03.) it says from the private clinic from Munich, among other things: “The invasion of the Russian army with the help of the Belarusian government is condemned by us in the strongest possible terms.” Specifically, a few lines follow: “Therefore, from now on and until further notice, we will not treat any Russian and Belarusian citizens with us.” This sentence sparked criticism in the social networks. Instead of solidarity, thousands of users saw racism and exclusion in the announcement. The many negative Google reviews and comments on Facebook did not leave the clinic unanswered. The private clinic has published a statement on its homepage. It states: “Our intention was to express compassion for the Ukrainian people.” In addition, the clinic admits the mistake: “This idea was not thought through to the end in its entirety at that time.” It continues: “We accept this criticism in full.” The question remains whether the decision will be withdrawn. Even if the apologetic lines suggest this: “It is completely far from us to discriminate against or exclude patients on the basis of their origin. We apologize for creating this impression.” In addition, the clinic has donated 10,000 euros to the organization Doctors Without Borders to support their use in Ukraine.

This is insane. A hospital in Munich, Germany sent this letter where they announce that “from now on and until further notice, we will not treat Russian and Belarusian citizens.” Source is RTL (one of Germany’s largest media): https://t.co/OJWwWqnonq pic.twitter.com/3ey6i52FY2 — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) March 10, 2022

