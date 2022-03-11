“Staggering”: Russian Convoy Disperses in Fields & Woods

The march into Ukraine can’t be as Russia envisioned it. His convoy seems to be stalled more than on the move. Their logistics appear to need work. There were various reports that the convoy had also been stalled by things like Russian soldiers slowing it themselves, such as by punching holes in the gas tanks.

They’re only about 15 km outside Kyiv.

The long Russian convoy that was hit with a drone this week has finally dispersed, moving into fields and woods for cover. General Petraeus told Anderson Cooper on CNN this evening that it was “staggering” that they hadn’t done that all along.

The satellite images via the NY Times show the dispersed and redeployed convoy:

Some amazing drone footage shows a convoy of Russian tanks getting walloped by Ukrainian artillery in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv. The tanks were on the main road, all bunched up in a row together, and that wasn’t exactly brilliant military tactics as General Petraeus said. The remaining tanks then backed out and beat it out of there.

This video of a Russian military column coming under attack and retreating was geolocated to 50.587111, 30.837889 by @MrWolfih and confirmed by Bellingcat. Filmed in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv. https://t.co/fj8ukOgip0 pic.twitter.com/oc8dV4OOIR — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) March 10, 2022

A report from Newsweek said the regimental commander, Col. Andrei Zakharov, was killed by Ukrainian artillery and tank strikes on the column.

“Very poor tactics displayed by this Russian armored force so close to Kyiv. They’re well within range of Ukrainian artillery in Kyiv, they’re on an obvious avenue of approach, and they still decided to bunch up like this, leaving them more vulnerable to indirect fire,” said Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute think tank.

NEW: Russia’s 40-mile long convoy of tanks, artillery and supplies that has stalled miles from Kyiv after Ukrainian strikes, depicted in a 3D rendering. Pentagon spokes John Kirby told MSNBC today that Ukrainians hit the convoy’s lead vehicles, forcing it to halt. 📹:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/MvKZMh20Qq — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) March 4, 2022

According to the Telegraph, two generals have reportedly been killed, including the very important Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, the first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army, who was killed near Kharkiv on Monday.

