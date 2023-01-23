German Intel: Over 100 Ukrainian Soldiers Die Each Day

German intelligence reports that over 100 soldiers a day are dying in the war. Meanwhile, the US can’t restock the weapons we send to Ukraine.

Lost Ukrainian lives.

Information Liberation reports that German intelligence notes that over 100 Ukrainian soldiers die daily.

Antiwar.com, “Germany: Ukraine Losing Hundreds of Soldiers Every Day”:

The German foreign intelligence service assesses that Kiev is losing a “three-digit number” of soldiers daily, according to a report in Der Spiegel. Berlin informed politicians of the assessment during a secret meeting this week.

Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is “alarmed” by the high number of losses Ukraine is suffering…

The BND believes the Ukrainian casualties will have severe consequences during future battles. The German intelligence service also believes that Russia is suffering high casualties and using its soldiers as “cannon fodder.”

The more the Ukrainians fight, the more land and soldiers they lose. According to Col. MacGregor, Ukrainians lose eight soldiers for every Russian.

THE US CAN NOT RESTOCK INVENTORIES OF CRITICAL MUNITIONS

It’s already hurting the United States in many ways, including our weapons supply.

The U.S. will not be able to restock inventories of critical munitions sent to Ukraine for years, even as some stockpiles have become nearly depleted, the Center for Strategic and International Studies found, reports Daily Caller.

According to the Pentagon, the U.S. has provided 1.1 million rounds of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine as of Thursday.

“Fortunately, in this year’s NDAA, the Armed Services Committees included critical audit provisions for this funding, including one that will provide quarterly reports on the production of the US munitions industrial base,” Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher told the Daily Caller News.

The one caveat is how much this relies on the military complex information.

🇺🇦🇷🇺🇪🇺”Ukraine’s losses since the beginning of the Special Military Operation amounted to over 100 000 soldiers” “EU Commission proposed to create a fund of frozen 300 billion EUR of Russian assets and 19 billion of private assets to compensate payments to Ukraine”-Von der Leyen pic.twitter.com/8V9QnydmHF — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) November 30, 2022

Related