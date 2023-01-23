The WEF Finds the Middle Class an Obstacle In Need of Pay Cuts

Some say the wealthy elitist members of the World Economic Forum don’t want the middle class to have power or too much money.

The elitists serve only themselves.

Klaus Schwab finds the middle class to be a force to reckon with. He sees us as an obstacle.

Biden is his pawn.

Klaus Schwab & ‘The Big Guy’ Are Good Buddies… VP Biden Gave The Key Note Speech on ‘Mastering The 4th Industrial Revolution’ In Davos 2016… Klaus Said The Biggest Obstacle Is The Middle Class! Zero Doubt Biden Is A WEF Puppet… pic.twitter.com/mb1ThaHr4j — Covid-1984 (@Spiro_Ghost) January 8, 2023

Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s Azov representative in his cabinet, might think the middle class needs a pay cut. We don’t have her entire speech, just a clip below, and we don’t know what point she was making, but whether it’s a prediction or what she wants to happen, it’s not good.

Freeland is the deputy prime minister of Canada and “serves” as the minister of finance. She knows full well what a “pay cut” will do to the middle class.

She’s referencing a “degrowth” vision of a future feudalistic world with them at the helm. We’re the serfs-to-be. Democrats seem to have bought into it.

As Democrats push this vision of the world with them while claiming they want the opposite, they are doing whatever it takes to make the rich richer and the middle class poorer with bad policies.

The World Economic Forum took advantage of the pandemic to increase its control over the people. They’re adeptly pushing vaccine passports, tracing, mandated shots, and lockdowns with global bodies in charge. They’re pushing for the abolition of farms and fossil fuels and are meeting a fair amount of success.

There is a reason Klaus Schwab “admires” the Maoist system and has included China in the WEF and its predecessor since 1978.

C-19 pandemic policy is best viewed not as virus mitigation. But instead, as mitigation of middle-class freedom, which they view as an evil. This is why WEF mouthpieces always double down. The policies were about achieving control & were therefore (to them) an unmitigated success pic.twitter.com/e7RxB1R1P8 — Brett Craig (@bac37) January 19, 2023

In May, a Bulgarian MEP said he believes national governments and states will be destroyed along with the middle class, as Schwab says in one of his books. Schwab’s predictions have a way of coming true.

Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki:”This is what Klaus Schwab says,the President of the WEF,in one of his books he says that national governments and national States will be destroyed along with the middle class. This is what the effect of the Green Certificate will be…” pic.twitter.com/JL2EesorDT — NiCoLeEliSei (@NiCoLeEliSei1) May 5, 2022

Don’t believe what I say. Watch what they do. Listen to what they say. They’re becoming more confident, and as a result, they’re more open. Maybe they don’t have the power they think they do.

The government has been running the creeping social expropriation of the middle class for a long time. BlackRock, WEF Klaus Schwab, Geroge Soros, Bill Gates and Co. have formed from the politicians their stooges under the guise of democracy! pic.twitter.com/yzYnQo82YZ — Braveheart (@Bravehe57611757) May 11, 2022

