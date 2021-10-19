German Media Magnate Buys Politico, Demands Unbiased Reporting

















Axel Springer and his media group are described as conservative. By German standards, that’s probably true. He is pro-capitalism and pro-Israel and insists his employees support both. He complains about the WOKE US media.

The billionaire is buying Politico for a billion dollars and currently owns Bild, Die Welt, and Insider.com [left-leaning].

German publisher Axel Springer announced Thursday that it plans to acquire digital media site Politico. The companies did not disclose a price for the deal, but a person familiar with the matter said Politico sold for about $1 billion, CNBC reports.

Axel is investing in a number of US media companies.

Politico will be behind a paywall and will be printed in different languages. Springer’s vision is of unbiased, nonpartisan reporting, versus activist journalism, which, he said, is enhancing societal polarization in the U.S. and elsewhere.

“There will be no restructuring, no synergies, no mergers and no cost-cutting,” he said.

JUST IN – Conservative German publishing power house Axel Springer completes purchase of US media group Politico. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2021

