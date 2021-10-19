This Is What Is In Schumer’s Voting Right’s Bill, Giving the Executive Unprecedented Power

















Chuck Schumer and Democrats have yet another bill to federalize the election. It puts the power of the vote in the DC swamp. More and more, partisan politicians have centralized power in the Executive Branch, but Democrats are now going for all the power. This bill helps them get to that place.

The bill seriously erodes the power of the states, thereby eroding the balance of power of an overreaching, authoritarian federal government.

To show you how bad The Freedom to Vote Act is, Schumer made it clear that he wants power taken from the Red States:

“We cannot allow Conservative-controlled states to double down on their regressive and subversive voting bills,” Schumer said in a letter. “The Freedom to Vote Act is the legislation that will right the ship of our democracy and establish common sense national standards to give fair access to our democracy to all Americans.”

As usual, Democrats want a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist. The only problem for Chuck U Schumer is Republicans get votes that count.

SOME OF THE HORRORS IN THE BILL

This bill puts the federal government in charge of every aspect of the election, and is a direct hit on states’ rights. It even puts the federal government in full control of redistricting. The federal government also gets to control the funding of elections.

The Freedom to Vote Act, “which would expand voter access and boost election integrity, would make Election Day a public holiday, require same-day registration at all polling locations by 2024 and ensure at least 15 days of early voting for federal elections,” according to NBC News.

The bill states that the election is federal and state. It is not. Power rests with the states. It wants to ‘modernize’ by putting in Motor Voter. It would automatically register anyone to vote who applies for a driver’s license. That would include ineligible voters like illegal aliens. Motor Voter helped turn California and New York to the left.

The bill mandates Internet registration, which will be fraught with fraud.

It’s about the federalization of the vote and taking power from the states:

“The Secretary of Homeland Security shall establish a process for authorizing the chief State election official of a State to disseminate voter registration information at the conclusion of any naturalization ceremony in such State, which may involve a display or exhibit.”

Imagine DHS Secretary Mayorkas in charge of the election. You have seen how he handles the border.

Voting by mail will be made permanent and, yes, it’s corrupt. It will destroy voter ID. Under this law, the federal government will decide the security of the election. States will also lose most of their power to remove ineligible voters.

The text of the bill says that it is “[t]o expand Americans’ access to the ballot box and reduce the influence of big money in politics, and for other purposes.” It does none of that.

It’s a power grab and an authoritarian move. No legitimate, legal voters are deprived of the right to vote. If they have same-day registration, Democrats can easily corrupt the vote.

Schumer’s Statement

Mitch McConnell and Republicans will filibuster this Trojan Horse.

