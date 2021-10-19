School Children Wearing Masks Incorrectly Told to Tape them to Their Faces

















Two children in 6th grade were forced to tape masks to their faces for not wearing their masks correctly in at least one Colorado Springs school.

Michelle Malkin posted the story.

Other teachers are doing the same thing to the children according to the report.

Rylee’s mother said, “It’s developing some sort of mentality in our children where that kind of restraint over your face [is normal],” she said. “Your face is you, that is how people know you, they are just doubling down on hiding you and not letting you breathe, and it just conformity to the extreme.”

Another parent, Tori Skeldum, said the same

“[My daughter] said the teachers were wearing the masking tape around their wrists like bracelets and whenever someone’s mask would fall down they would tape them,” Skeldum said. “It’s sad that our world is coming to this and teachers would think it is ok.”

It was an incredibly dumb and somewhat abusive thing to do. It does highlight the fact that lockdowns and mask mandates need to go.

THREAD: Forcing kids to tape masks to their faces is CHILD ABUSE. It’s happening in my backyard in Colorado Springs, according to one family. I spoke this morning with Stephanie M., mother of Rylee, a 6th grader at Chinook Trail Middle School in District 20, pictured here. /1 pic.twitter.com/9tVmCBgPEy — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 18, 2021

