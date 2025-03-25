According to European Conservative dot com, instead of focusing on their myriad problems, Germany is again talking about banning the right-wing AfD party, their primary opposition.

The Greens are bringing the issue back up even though constitutional law experts say AfD does not meet the conditions for banning. AfD “does not fight the free democratic basic order “aggressively and combatively.”

According to media reports, the left-wing Greens are intent on pushing through a motion in parliament to ban the AfD “as soon as possible,” and it seems they have the support of all the other parties.

AfD has become their big competitor, so much for German democracy.

It isn’t only the Greens; 40 German parliamentarians had officially filed a motion to BAN the ‘Alternative for Germany’ party, claiming that AfD is ”a threat to democracy.” They are all on board.

The Green Party has demanded that the Bundestag now submit a new motion to ban the AfD to the Federal Constitutional Court. The process, initiated by CDU MP Marco Wanderwitz, was abandoned due to the dissolution of the Bundestag during the last legislative period.

Wanderwitz is no longer a member of the Bundestag. But the Greens are exerting pressure and pursuing the request. The parliamentary group’s managing director, Till Steffen, stated that a new initiative would be launched “as soon as possible.” Once again, the motion would be submitted across all parliamentary groups. At the last Bundestag session, more than 100 parliamentarians from all parliamentary groups signed it – with the exception of the FDP and AfD.

An important element of the motion is an expert opinion from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which reports to the Ministry of the Interior. Politicians from all parties are pushing for the AfD to be upgraded to “confirmed right-wing extremist.” So far, the party, which as of Tuesday will be by far the second-largest parliamentary group in the Bundestag, has been considered “only” a “suspected case” by the domestic intelligence service.

It has been delayed, according to Freiheit, until the new Chancellor and Cabinet are sworn in.

According to Freiheit, the verdict of parliamentary group manager Katja Mast is already clear: “The AfD poses a serious threat to democracy.”

The new Chancellor, Merz, who worked with AfD on some issues to get elected, is now showing his true colors.

According to the FR, the CDU/CSU reported that Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU) had also made his parliamentary group’s approval of the AfD ban motion dependent on the opinion of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. One thing is clear: mathematically, without the CDU and CSU, there is no majority for it in the new Bundestag.

Since it could take years for the Federal Constitutional Court to ban the party, the clock is ticking mercilessly. The Interior Ministry’s timetable now looks like this: The new federal government takes office. The new or current Interior Minister will appoint the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), who will then submit the report.

For the Greens, this isn’t happening fast enough.

No matter how much they push, it could take years. The last ban took about four years, and In January 2017, the Federal Constitutional Court then rejected a ban on the right-wing extremist party.

Romania is also suffering under European democracy.

German MEP (AfD), asks the million dollar question: If the Romanian people chose Georgescu, why did the EU cancel our elections and ban Georgescu from running? We all know why but we still need to confront them with their crimes pic.twitter.com/BZAykdh0cs — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) March 13, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email