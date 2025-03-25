Weird Tim Walz Rants Stupidly

Waltz recently “nasty joked” at an event. He said he tracked Tesla stock because watching it go down gave him “a little boost.” He claimed Republicans had no sense of humor at another event Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota, as if it was actually funny to promote stock declining while Tesla’s burning.

“This guy bugs me in a way that is probably unhealthy,” Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024, said before being interrupted by laughter and applause from his fellow loons in the audience.

“But I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a joke. These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people, most literal people. But my point was they’re all mad, and I said something I didn’t — you know, probably shouldn’t have about a company.”

Ranting Stupidly

After his quasi-explanation for his nastiness, he ranted stupidly again.

Someone in the audience called Elon Musk, a genius billionaire, “an idiot.” That is all Walz needed to complain about regarding the downsizing of the Big Government.

“Agreed. Agreed. So I make the case. They’re all butt-hurt about the Tesla thing, but they don’t care. The disrespect they have shown to employees at the Minneapolis VA who care for our veterans and they fire them,” Walz said. “They don’t care. So we will have the conversation about efficiency in government and about doing that, but none of us believe for a second they are thinking about this. Oh, we fired everybody that’s dealing with Ebola. Then, he went into the Oval Office wearing a hat. I don’t ever want to hear anybody talk about decorum and respect or that. Wearing a hat, coming in there, richest man in the world.”

So, the weird guy who is worried about layoffs wants the predominantly liberal employees and investors in Tesla to lose their jobs and go bankrupt.

