German Study: 2,927% Increase in Adverse Reactions to COV Vax

Dr. Panda has another extremely important find for Americans to see. A German insurer’s data shows a 2,927% increase in adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. One in twenty-three people who received the COV vaccine experienced a severe enough adverse reaction to trigger an insurance claim.

The largest medical Insurer in Germany, Techniker Krankenkasse, has released data that shows a 2,937% increase in billed cases of vaccine-related adverse effects needing medical treatment.

The information released shows billed cases for four diagnostic codes:

T.88.0: Infection following immunisation

T.88.1: Other complications after immunisation

U.12.9: Adverse effects after Covid-19 immunisation

Y.59.9: Complications due to vaccines or biological substances

Graph: Number of payouts by the Techniker Krankenkasse related to codes T.88.0, T.88.1, U.12.9 and Y.59.9 by quarter

Data:

2019 – 13,777

2020 – 15,044

2021 – 437,593

“Germany has one of the highest rates of vaccination at 78%, most adults have received at least one dose. Assuming all 11 million people insured by Techniker Krankenkasse are vaccinated, vaccine-related adverse effects account for 1 in every 23 people. That figure aligns with another German insurance company, BKK Provita, which announced that 1 in 25 Clients underwent medical treatment in 2021 for Covid Vaccine Side Effects. The rate in 2019 and 2020 is one in every 760 people,” Dr. Panda wrote.

It looks like the benefits outweigh the risks.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor at Harvard Medical School (on leave), member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and a former member of the Vaccine Safety Subgroup of the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, published an article concluding benefits for working age people are unclear and that elderly “may benefit” from being vaccinated.

The rate of adverse effects according to this study could be 4.3%. A study in Israel found a 4.5% rate of neurological side effects in those who received booster doses.

Go to Dr. Panda to read this and more very important information. Dr. Panda is highly respected by Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology.

