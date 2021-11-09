This Is Where Pelosi Was This Weekend While You Peasants Struggled

















As all of us peasants tried to make enough money to buy food and put gas in our tanks, this is what Nancy Pelosi was doing, along with Gavin Newsom who has been MIA since October 27th when he got a booster shot.

What’s that you say? You don’t know how you’re going to pay your mortgage? Do you feel like we are now an nation of the rich and poor, the royals and the peasants. We are!

Did you know that the U.S. Producer Price inflation jumped 8.6% year-over-year in October, matching the largest increase on record?

According to a Vogue story Nancy was officiating at Ivy Getty’s weekend “Fantasy” wedding. The story reports:

“San Francisco’s City Hall is designed to inspire awe—a symbol of the city’s power and resilience after the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire, with its white marble detailing and soaring dome that looms more than 300 feet overhead,” Hamish [Bowles, Vogue contributing editor] notes. “But despite the architectural magnificence—and the panoply of state, with Nancy Pelosi officiating and Governor Newsom and Mayor Breed in attendance—the ceremony managed to feel extraordinarily intimate and personal, with Tobias’s charming vows and his passionate kiss that dislodged Ivy’s crown!”

Fantasy for the Royals. The bride was wearing a ring like Princess Diana’s and the band included diamonds from a necklace Ivy’s grandmother gave her when she was a teenager centered around spectacular stone.

Did you get a diamond necklace from grandma when you were a teen?

The invitations were gloriously etched with arts and panels from the mansion the late grandma owned.

The wedding kicked off with a British Invasion Mod Party at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Thursday night. Stanlee’s [the wedding planner] inspiration for the first night of festivities was Barberella, the 1968 sci-fi film directed by Jean-Claude Forest.

It set the author of the article into reimagining after such a gala. Everyone dressed appropriately in gogo boots and sexy sequins.

The following day, guests joined the couple for a picnic lunch at the Log Cabin on Presidio, overlooking the city

That evening, an intimate group gathered for a ceremony rehearsal at city hall, followed by an intimate dinner at Quince restaurant. Ivy collaborated with her dear friend Paul Burgo of Factory New York on a custom look—a sequin midi dress in shades of fuchsia, black, and white, paired with a custom headpiece.

Stanlee and his team carpeted the entire rotunda of City Hall with bright teal and pink Persian rugs, completely transforming the space.

The bridesmaids filed in first, wearing their Maison Martin Margiela Haute Couture by John Galliano dresses. Groomsmen were followed by the flower girls in their butterfly wings. “The whole wedding party looked amazing with the bridesmaids dressed like Vestals in cloudy grey gauze and bias satin, and the flower girls with butterfly wings.’

Guests were asked to mask up before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi entered the room and took her position at the microphone.

It was, as we said, a three day affair.

You can see MIA Newsom in this photo behind the bride.

And here’s Nancy:

