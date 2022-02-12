Germany: Corona Protesters Are “Enemies of the State”

Germany has an office to allegedly protect the constitution and democracy. What it says it does and what it actually does don’t necessarily coincide. It would be something Nancy Pelosi might conjure up.

They have labeled corona protesters enemies of the state and democracy and the media goes along with them.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is tasked with intelligence-gathering on threats concerning the democratic order, the existence and security of the federation or one of its states, and the peaceful coexistence of peoples; with counter-intelligence; and with protective security and counter-sabotage. The President is Thomas Haldenwang; he was appointed in 2018.

If it sounds a bit Orwellian, it is.

The office claims that those who are protesting in several German cities against the vaccine mandates are “enemies of the state” as are any engaging in what they believe are conspiracy theories.

They say the protesters are engendering hate and are threats to democracy. Does that sound familiar? It should. It’s the refrain we hear in the United States and throughout the Western World when anyone objects to their oppressive mandates.

Just in: the German office for the protection of the Constitution stated that covid protests form a new scene for “enemies of the state”. This is exactly what I was talking about on @RealAmVoice last Friday. https://t.co/D2p8IlyzhI pic.twitter.com/BiRUt7waMr — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 16, 2022

In Germany, the people need digital passes to engage in almost any activity and the passes are directly tied to the vaccine. People are tracked and monitored. It is very dangerously close to the CCP social credit system, says Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

“We are heading towards a new system, a tyrannical regime of mass surveillance & control. This is all part of a bigger plan, an EU project based around a EU Digital Identity, so this will not stay just linked to your vaccination status.” – https://t.co/H6jFVJeZ2s Feat @EvaVlaar. pic.twitter.com/4NC7zp5vTu — Sikh For Truth (@SikhForTruth) February 7, 2022

Commons sense tells us that it won’t always just be about vaccine status. Once despots have this kind of power, they get worse, not better. Germany is becoming Maoist China.

The Western World is being led into CCP values like sheep under the guise of protecting democracy.

.@EvaVlaar: “Se permettete a qualsiasi pretesto di mettere da parte i vostri diritti costituzionali,allora non avete più diritti. Le persone che ci governano vogliono mettere le persone l’una contro l’altra,vogliono incitare la paura,vogliono dividere,conquistare”@KasperReloaded pic.twitter.com/YuZyYuFre7 — Francesca Totolo 2 (@fratotolo2) January 24, 2022

A Canadian flag at a German protest is a beautiful sight. We have inspired the world. #HonkHonk #TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/uBseq309mx — Unacceptable Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦 (@ryangerritsen) February 5, 2022

🇩🇪 German Police caught using undercovers/agent provocateurs to stir up tension and violence at the peaceful protests pic.twitter.com/5176ZePNih — BBlues60 (@BBlues60) February 4, 2022

Germany

The protest is not broken

And everybody is ready for the German Spring Offensive! https://t.co/WcLyPXclRx — Auster (@Auster13525913) February 9, 2022

‼️⬇️👇Protests in #Germany ‼️#Paderborn

February 7, 2022 Protest in one of more than 2,200 German cities today!#NoVaccineMandates#NoVaccinePassports BUT protests w/o disobedience will go nowhere. STOP complying!

No masks! No tests! No vax!https://t.co/JGYLQ1oFpZ pic.twitter.com/8zaMJuPAVa — LandoFree⏳✊ 🍀FreeJulian🇵🇸 🇸🇾🇮🇷🇷🇺☮️ (@LandoFree) February 8, 2022

TRUCKER CONVOYS THROUGHOUT EUROPE

EUROPE – Truckers and supporters from Helsinki, Belgium, France, Italy & Netherlands, this is an international protest of workers, all heading to Brussels. The European Convoy for freedom has begun. It’s time.#FreedomConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/EOGPooBVi0 — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) February 7, 2022

Thousands have taken to the streets in Rotterdam, Netherlands today despite the ugly weather to protest for an end to vaccine passes and COVID mandates.pic.twitter.com/V9WwA4BX2J — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) February 6, 2022

Related