Germany: Corona Protesters Are "Enemies of the State"

M Dowling
Germany has an office to allegedly protect the constitution and democracy. What it says it does and what it actually does don’t necessarily coincide. It would be something Nancy Pelosi might conjure up.

They have labeled corona protesters enemies of the state and democracy and the media goes along with them.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is tasked with intelligence-gathering on threats concerning the democratic order, the existence and security of the federation or one of its states, and the peaceful coexistence of peoples; with counter-intelligence; and with protective security and counter-sabotage.  The President is Thomas Haldenwang; he was appointed in 2018. 

If it sounds a bit Orwellian, it is.

The office claims that those who are protesting in several German cities against the vaccine mandates are “enemies of the state” as are any engaging in what they believe are conspiracy theories.

They say the protesters are engendering hate and are threats to democracy. Does that sound familiar? It should. It’s the refrain we hear in the United States and throughout the Western World when anyone objects to their oppressive mandates.

In Germany, the people need digital passes to engage in almost any activity and the passes are directly tied to the vaccine. People are tracked and monitored. It is very dangerously close to the CCP social credit system, says Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

Commons sense tells us that it won’t always just be about vaccine status. Once despots have this kind of power, they get worse, not better. Germany is becoming Maoist China.

The Western World is being led into CCP values like sheep under the guise of protecting democracy.

TRUCKER CONVOYS THROUGHOUT EUROPE


