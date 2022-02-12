Republicans Are Angry Cheney and Kinzinger Were Censured

According to Politico, nearly all Senate Republicans and a number of Republican governors are angry that the RNC censured two Pelosi puppets — Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. They are also angry about the wording of the resolution which is critical of the J6 committee.

Senate Republicans know that both of these two so-called Republicans are helping Nancy Pelosi as she seriously damages the Republican Party to keep Donald Trump from running again and to ensure their success in 2022 and 2024. Republicans have to know that Democrats have moved to the far-left and want a permanent electoral majority.

From Politico:

In interviews on Monday evening, GOP senators lashed out at their own national party’s overwhelming vote to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for working on the House’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They warned that alienating a portion of the party for being overly anti-Trump is not a political winner heading into the midterms, a sharp message from sitting members that goes far beyond criticism already aired by a handful of GOP pundits.

Several Republican senators took more direct action: Both Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) were in communication with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel about the censure, with Graham calling her and Romney texting his niece.

“A very unfortunate decision by the RNC and a very unfortunate statement put out as well. Nothing could be further from the truth than to consider the attack on the seat of democracy as legitimate political discourse,” Romney said in an interview. Graham said the party is going in the “wrong direction” when it’s not talking about taking back control of Congress.

Most remarkably, they think the censure breaks up the unity of the party as these two rogues — Kinzinger and Cheney — break up the unity.

The RNC is supposed to be a unifying organization within the party. But its passage of a resolution censuring Cheney and Kinzinger for the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” is having the opposite effect — reopening divisions between the large pro-Trump wing of the party, the smaller anti-Trump win, and the rest of a GOP still trying to find its way amid a favorable midterm cycle.

Could any two people be more divisive than Kinzinger and Cheney?

These louts are supporting an obvious lynch mob — the J6 committee. Is it really all these Republicans or is it: Romney, Graham, and McConnell? There are a few RINO governors we could name also. You can’t believe Politico and you can’t believe McConnell, Romney, and Graham.

Kinzinger said it’s backfiring. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel faced backlash for the censure and for the resolution’s wording, which accused Cheney and Kinzinger of persecuting “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

The fact is that the J6 committee has called numerous innocent Republicans before the committee to intimidate and threaten them according to many of those who participated.

The MSN report said:

Nearly every GOP senator, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and multiple Republican governors denounced the censures. The censure and especially the description of the Capitol riot as “legitimate political discourse” highlighted the intraparty fighting and put many Republicans on the defense as the GOP tries to win back both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

Republicans should understand that people didn’t vote for Republicans, they voted for Donald Trump because he was, despite his flaws, the one person who saw the problems and was willing to take them on. Senate Republicans might not realize that or care. Getting rid of Trump is more important than their party’s survival or the survival of the country as a Constitutional Republic.

They also want to take Ronna McDaniel down.

Related