Live All Day Coverage of Trucker Protests at Ambassador Bridge, Ottawa, Coutts

People are pouring into Windsor Ambassador Bridge, and Coutts to support the Canadian Freedom Truckers who are now under threat of fines, imprisonment, truck seizures, and loss of license. This multistream feed will be up all day for those who want to check in to see what is going on.

Obviously, so far, truckers are not giving up.

Why is it so hard for progressives to say, “Look, it’s their body, their choice — don’t force them to get shots they don’t want and let’s end this protest”? https://t.co/JnQMxRiYJR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 11, 2022

Related