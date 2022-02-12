Live All Day Coverage of Trucker Protests at Ambassador Bridge, Ottawa, Coutts

By
M Dowling
-
0

People are pouring into Windsor Ambassador Bridge, and Coutts to support the Canadian Freedom Truckers who are now under threat of fines, imprisonment, truck seizures, and loss of license. This multistream feed will be up all day for those who want to check in to see what is going on.

Obviously, so far, truckers are not giving up.


