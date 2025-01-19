Germany & London On DJT: Spectre of Fascism Returns

“Democracy has nothing to do with freedom. Democracy is a soft variant of communism, and rarely in the history of ideas has it been taken for anything else.”

― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

Reuters report on the state of affairs with Germany is quite stunning.

A briefing document (by the German Ambassador to the US) describes the ‘maximum disruption’ agenda

Forecasts democratic principles ‘will be largely undermined’

German foreign ministry vows to work closely with new US administration

Germany’s ambassador to the United States has warned against the incoming Trump administration. He insists Donald Trump will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence. The Ambassador claimed Donald Trump would hand big tech companies “co-governing power.”

Trump Will Redefine the Constitutional Order

Ambassador Andreas Michaelis signed the briefing document, dated Jan. 14. It describes Donald Trump’s second White House term agenda as “maximum disruption.” Michaelis claims it will bring about “a redefinition of the constitutional order – maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states.”

“Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement, and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power,” reads the document, which was dated Jan. 14.

Michaelis said recent actions by Trump and billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk could lead to a “redefinition of the First Amendment.”

“One is using lawsuits, threatening criminal prosecution and license revocation, the other is having algorithms manipulated and accounts blocked,” the document reads, per Reuters.

That’s ironic, given that they passed the Digital Services Act (DSA) to silence free speech with fines and imprisonment.

Germany, which has de-industrialized itself into recession, believes they are saving democracy. If saving democracy is socialism and communism, then they are correct.

Basically, Michaelis is driving hate against Donald Trump. He is fearful of globalists losing control. It’s time to kick this guy out of the United States.

“Conflict is not unavoidable. However, it is nonsensical to consider the institution of a state as a solution to the problem of possible conflict, because it is precisely the institution of a state which first makes conflict unavoidable and permanent.”

― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

Then we have the radical leftist Mayor of London who has turned the Capitol into a foreign country.

Sadiq Khan: Fascism Is Back

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that the “spectre of a resurgent fascism” threatens to destroy democracy with the rise of right-wing populism in Europe and in the U.S. with Donald Trump returning to office.

In an op-ed for The Observer published Saturday, Khan compared the growing worldwide discontent with left-wing politicians and policies with the rise of fascism of the “1920s and 1930s.”

“The far right is on the march,” Khan exclaimed. “From Switzerland and Sweden to Hungary, Austria, and Italy, European nations are coming under the influence of extreme nativist parties that are hostile to democratic institutions, immigrant populations, and fact-based journalism.”

After passing the speech paralyzing DSA, Khan wants stricter laws against free speech. He complained about Elon Musk. He claims that “their financial backers selfishly choose to put the profits of their companies over the interests of our democracies.”

Progressivism: Another Word for Fascism

“Progressives across the Western world face a century-defining challenge – and the stakes for liberal democracy couldn’t be higher,” he writes. “The hard-right and far-right are on the march. These are deeply worrying times, especially if you’re a member of a minority community. As historians and commentators increasingly find echoes of the 1920s and 30s in the present day, we cannot afford to throw in the towel.

“We should be in no doubt; this is a perilous moment. The specter of resurgent fascism haunts the West … To ward off the far-right, we must be unflinching in defense of our democracy and values and in our determination to enhance the welfare and material conditions of our communities.”

The fascist is Sadiq Khan. He’s trying to silence any opposition. Donald Trump led this country in a very traditional American way. If anything, he was too moderate in his first term. Joe Biden led like a dictator, and that is who they liked.

“A government is a territorial monopolist of compulsion-an agency which may engage in continual, institutionalized property rights violations and the expropriation, taxation and regulation-of private property owners.”

― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

