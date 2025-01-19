TikTok is back. ByteDance said it restored the US TikTok based on Donald Trump saying he would approve the 90-day ban on his first day in office.

The AP reports:

Trump said he planned to issue the order to give TikTok’s China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer before the popular video-sharing platform is subject to a permanent U.S.ban. He announced the move on his Truth Social account as millions of U.S. TikTok users awoke to discover they could no longer access the TikTok app or platform.

Google and Apple removed the app from their digital stores to comply with the law, which required them to do so if TikTok parent company ByteDance didn’t sell its U.S. operation by Sunday. The law, which passed with wide bipartisan support in April, allowed for steep fines for non-compliance.

The Chinese Communist Party controls TikTok, and it can gather too much information on Americans via the app.

Rand Paul joined before it went dark in protest. The bill is vague and could be applied to other foreign apps. The concern is it will be misused against US apps.

Dr. Paul is worried about the idea of banning speech.

Rand Paul joined TikTok on the night before its to be banned as a form of civil disobedience. I don’t think the site promotes free speech but banning it is definitely not a win for free speech. What about you? Will you miss it? pic.twitter.com/aRP3gZF9wg — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) January 18, 2025

