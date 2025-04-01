Germany Prepares for War, Considers Conscription

The German parliament is going into debt to build defense and infrastructure. They are also looking at conscription. They are driven by their paranoid fears of a Russian invasion. Instead of looking for peace, they are preparing for war.

Russia didn’t just invade. There is a lot more to it than that. Yes, they shouldn’t have invaded. However, there was a lot of provocation.

Conscription

Conscription was introduced in 1956 and remains enshrined in Article 12a of Germany’s Basic Law. They let it go in 2011 and are now considering mandating 18-year-olds serve to increase troop levels to 203,000 by 2031. Only compulsory military service can accomplish that.

Germany’s military, the Bundeswehr, recently received the all-clear for a massive increase in investment after parliament voted to exempt defense spending from strict debt rules.

They don’t trust the US to defend them any longer.

“We are threatened by Russia; we are threatened by Putin; we have to do whatever is needed to deter that,” Gen Carsten Breuer says. He warns that NATO should be braced for a possible attack in as little as four years.

“It’s not about how much time I need, it’s much more about how much time Putin gives us to be prepared,” the defence chief says bluntly. “And the sooner we are prepared, the better.”

They have no evidence that Putin is preparing to take over Europe. They can’t even take over Ukraine.

Germans See Trump as Dangerous [for wanting peace?]

A recent YouGov poll showed that 79% of Germans still see Vladimir Putin as “very” or “quite” dangerous to European peace and security.

Now, 74% said the same for Donald Trump.

The survey followed a speech in Munich in which his Vice President JD Vance laid into Europe and its values.

They didn’t get the message – clearly.

JD Vance says he’s trying to save Europe from itself. “Europe is at risk of engaging in civilizational suicide. They are unwilling to control their borders. Limiting free speech of their own citizens” pic.twitter.com/zF8lECmt6m — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) March 15, 2025

“That was a clear signal that something fundamentally has changed in the United States,” says Markus Ziener.

“We don’t know where the US is heading, but we know the belief that we can 100% rely on American protection when it comes to our security – that trust has now gone.”

What has changed is their values. They’ve become totalitarians who silence all opposition.

Germany is aware of their rotten history. They started two World Wars. Will they start a third? They’re globalists now and guided by a radical ideology.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email