There’s No Statutory Basis for Fed Judges Using Nationwide Injunctions

Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy called out the federal judges who are using “nationwide injunctions” to stop President Trump from doing anything.

It’s another coup. First, the government minions tried to paint Mr. Trump as a subversive working for President Putin. Then, they falsely claimed he committed impeachment violations. They concocted crimes to imprison him. His enemies even tried to kill him. Now, they have a judicial coup in the works.

During a congressional hearing this week, Sen. Kennedy asked if there is “a statutory basis for a federal judge issuing an order that affects people other than the parties before the court.”

No, there is none. There are no Supreme Court rulings.

“There isn’t one, is there?” Kennedy rhetorically asked.

“How can a federal judge issue an order that affects everybody else other than those in front of him or her? How is that possible?” he questioned.

A DOJ employee testified, “It shouldn’t be possible, Senator, but district courts do it all the time.”

“The universal injunction has become a, a weapon against the Trump administration, has it not?” Kennedy continued.

“Yes,” the DOJ official bluntly answered.

Donald Trump has nearly 300 far-left groups after him, as well as nearly 130 lawsuits. He currently has 31 injunctions against him. That is more than the first 42 Presidents of the United States combined. It’s a lot more than any recent president since George W. Bush.

There is also the matter of George Soros buying judges, sheriffs, and District Attorneys to dismantle our justice system.

Elon Musk posted on September 17, 2023, “The Soros Organization appears to want nothing less than the destruction of Western Civilization.” He also posted on May 15, 2023, referring to George Soros, “You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

Soros infiltrated our judicial system with criminal judges to push his evil agendas on America creating lawless cities and chaos throughout America. We must uproot, impeach and arrest all these judges throughout our judicial system. There is no other way. pic.twitter.com/qUDoAzgVIu — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) April 1, 2025

