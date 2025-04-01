Kamala’s TikTok, YouTube, Influencer Campaign

We know where some of the one billion dollars Kamala Harris spent unwisely on her campaign went. She blew 9.1 million on influencer kids who promoted her and Tim Walz. Imagine what she could have done with the US budget.

She didn’t spend her $1 or $2 billion wisely, or she would have won. She was so bad that people who hate Trump voted for him over her. Democrats are liars, hoaxers, and actors. Everything is staged, and they don’t do that well. Even Democrats see through it, though blinded by the big letter D they are attached to.

Harris and Walz tried to be cool to attract the youth, which was silly given their age. Donald Trump is real. What you see is what you get. With Harris and Walz, what you see is phoniness.

Harris spent nearly $10 million on TikTok creators, Instagram moms, and YouTube talk shows. It wasn’t her in any way, shape, or form, but real was not her thing.

The Lee Fang Investigation:

Influencers flooded the web with neon-matcha green pro-Harris videos synced to beats from singer Charli XCX’s album “Brat,” released last year. The poppy rave videos, gushed journalists, showed that Harris embodied the confidently independent “brat” vibe conveyed by the music. Social media pages bubbled with memes celebrating Harris as the voice of queer and black youth, in contrast with the Republican agenda of white supremacy. Digital creator Amelia Montooth, in one viral TikTok video, kissed a woman and tried searching for pornography, actions her sketch suggested would be banned if Harris lost the election.

Harris, a career politician favored by the Democratic Party’s establishment, never quite fit the bill as an icon of activist movements. But the sudden influencer buzz seemed to transform the stodgy former prosecutor into an icon of the cultural zeitgeist.

I forgot about the Brat summer. She tried to be Brat. They didn’t fly. No one thought that was genuine -no one – especially the youth she was trying to appeal to. They’re not stupid, just young. When Donald Trump interviewed with influencers or posted on TikTok, he was himself. The youth saw that.

From the report:

The effort supported over 550 content creators who published 6,644 posts across platforms, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and X. Way to Win coached creators on phrases, issue areas, and key themes to “disseminate pro-Kamala content throughout the cycle,” a post-election memo from the group noted.

The look behind the curtain reveals that at least some of the image-making around the Harris candidacy was carefully orchestrated by the same types of covert social media marketing often used by corporate brands and special interest groups. Such campaigns provide the illusion of organic support through the authentic appeal of trusted social media voices.

Way to Win, in internal messages, touted its work with a stable of Democratic Party-affiliated influencers and activists, including Harry Sisson, Emily Amick, Kate Abu, and Dash Dobrofsky. The group also overtly cultivated “non-political creators” – influencers typically known for travel vlogs, comedic skits, or cooking recipes – and seeded them with “positive, specific pro-Kamala content” that was “integral in setting the tone on the Internet and driving additional organic digital support.” The effort often took the form of talking points that were rapidly distributed to the in-network creators.

None of this was Harris or Walz, who tried to be the manly white athlete with a paunchy belly and a penchant for making strange comments. Harris was superficial throughout the campaign and never answered a question with anything substantive, and that matched how she went through the campaign. She hid and kept everything vague.

She had a lot of donors and strategists, and they commercialized her because there is no there there with Kamala.

Fortunately, people saw through it.

Read the story here https://t.co/4zBACNz6DO — Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 31, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email