Germany is shutting down its three remaining nuclear plants. Nuclear is the cleanest energy we have. When the West sanctioned Russia, they lost about half their fuel. As they move to unreliable wind and solar, they will become dependent on China.

The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which includes the fiercely anti-nuclear Greens, wanted to shut them down sooner but agreed to extend the life of the plants to April 15.

Coal still accounts for a third of German electricity production, with an eight percent increase last year to compensate for the loss of Russian gas.

The country would need to install “four to five wind turbines a day” over the next few years to meet its needs, Scholz has warned — a tall order given that just 551 were installed last year, Insider reports.

Germany also needs to more than double the rate at which it is installing photovoltaic equipment, according to the Agora Energiewende think tank.

