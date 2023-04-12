Walmart to Close Half Their Stores in Chicago

Walmart is closing four stores in Chicago. They only have eight stores in the city. Walmart reports they are losing tens of millions of dollars annually, and the losses are doubling.
Employees will have jobs in the remaining stores if they want them.
The company reports that they never made a dime in profit after 17 years of having stores in Chicago.
According to Bloomberg, Walmart claims ‘crime’ wasn’t the issue for pulling out of the city.
People are allowed to steal in Chicago, hurting their profit margins. Crime has to be part of the problem. Bidenflation can’t help, either.
On the other hand, Walmart says the competition is too stiff, but it’s the same competition they have in other cities.
“The closings mark a retreat for the nation’s largest retailer, which faces tough competition in Chicago from the likes of Target Corp., Albertsons Cos., and Aldi. Walmart said it had tried and failed to improve its performance by building smaller stores, localizing its merchandise offerings, and investing $70 million in recent years in store upgrades, health facilities, and a training center,” reports Bloomberg.
Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on Walmart to make sure that the communities affected by the closings continue to have a reliable source for essential goods.
“I’m incredibly disappointed that Walmart, a strong partner in the past, has announced the closing of several locations throughout the south and west sides of the city,” said Lightfoot, who will step down next month. “Unceremoniously abandoning these neighborhoods will create barriers to basic needs for thousands of residents.”
They are the crime-ridden areas.
The Chicago crime wave will continue under the new mayor Brandon Johnson. His soft-on-crime policies and his contempt for police will continue or accelerate the damage done by Lori Lightfoot.
The political leadership of Chicago had failed miserably.
Organizations leave areas that are not conducive to achieving success.
Consider the Bears and they upcoming move to Arlington Heights.
According to Bloomberg, Walmart claims ‘crime’ wasn’t the issue for pulling out of the city. I would suggest they are just being diplomatic.
Man far left target Walmart because of the family wealth and that could be the reason the are at a completive disadvantage in Chicago. The left never stops to think that what they are doing eventually hurts the people they claim to represent and protect. People like Lightfoot seem to be just in it for power and money, not to help their people.
The blacks who will be disadvantaged by Walmart moves out to stop and think about whom they elect. Just electing a fellow person of color gives no guarantees.
