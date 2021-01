Germany will put COVID deniers into detention camps, Summit News reports based on a Russia Today piece.

Germany is set to put COVID dissidents who repeatedly fail to properly follow the rules in a ‘detention camp’ in Dresden.

“We don’t assume that there will be very many, but if a court decides that way, there will be a facility to accommodate them,” a spokesperson told RT.

Isn’t that nice?

Germany with camps. They tried that already.

