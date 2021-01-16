Lest we forget January 20 2017

Let us not forget when 68 Democrats refused to go to the DJT Inauguration, calling him illegitimate. Did they incite the riot that followed? The Antifa and a few BLM, all communists and anarchists, tore up DC. No troops were sent to the Capital.

Watch:

This was when 68 Democrats refused to go to Inauguration, too. https://t.co/yx72cgzQg9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 15, 2021

DisruptJ20 and several Soros groups like ANSWER Coalition and The Revolutionary Communist Party are behind the rallies/riots. They showed up in busses in D.C. Michael Moore and other celebrities back DisruptJ20 though funding is kept secret. Celebrities see themselves as inspirational leaders. They promised a million protesters, but several hundred showed up in D.C.

Not terribly inspirational, but they were violent.

They were more successful in New York City, but NYC, run by a Communist, is infested with the hard-left.

This clip is funny. A white protester screams “no more racist police” to a black police officer. The irony is lost of the ideologically insane.



So-called protesters were engaging in violent acts, smashing car and store windows and generally causing chaos here-and-there. Mainstream media largely ignored it.

Anarchists shatter windows and launch flares @ Bank of America in DC during #InaugurationDay #rioting #protests Vid: John S. Meyer pic.twitter.com/Q6SRZismDy — Fresco News (@fresconews) January 20, 2017

McPhearson Square:

Masked anarchists march in protest of Trump from DC’s McPherson Square. pic.twitter.com/b76r3oNvwZ — Jim Puzzanghera (@JimPuzzanghera) January 20, 2017

Police use pepper spray to quell violent protests in D.C. on #InaugurationDay https://t.co/uoPR0NKc7R pic.twitter.com/Lx4lbAPWyX — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 20, 2017

BREAKING: DC police mace, teargas anti-Trump protests outside National Press club. Video: #disruptj20 pic.twitter.com/cdIKHUlUg9 — DCMediaGroup (@DCMediaGroup) January 20, 2017

Protesters flooded Pennsylvania Avenue and the area around the DeploraBall, but it was only in the hundreds, not thousands, for all the talk of “thousands” coming.

The Left is Stalinesque.



