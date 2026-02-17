In the whirlwind of diplomatic engagements that define the Trump administration’s second term, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Hungary on February 16, 2026, might seem like just another box checked on a busy calendar. But make no mistake—this wasn’t mere protocol. Numerous deals were inked, from enhanced trade pacts to joint security initiatives, signaling a robust alliance. At its core, it’s a shared stand against the globalist tide that’s drowning Europe in woke absurdity.

Let’s cut to the chase: the surge in right-leaning populism worldwide isn’t some fleeting trend. It’s a backlash against the failed experiments of progressive governments, especially those puppeteered from Brussels. America stands as a beacon here, where the people’s roar for sanity culminated in Donald Trump’s landslide victory in 2024. “America First” isn’t just a slogan; it’s a revival.

For the last two years, ratings of AfD in Germany and right-wing politicians in the Netherlands, France, and some other countries have been skyrocketing, with some of them even winning elections, as happened in Poland and Slovakia. Here, “Right” has nothing to do with Nazism, racism, or any other form of xenophobia. It is about praising common sense and doing realpolitik instead of uselessly trooping the LGBT color.

Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has been living this reality for years. No wonder Orban and Trump are thick as thieves—their worldviews align like stars in a conservative constellation: secure borders, traditional values, and a rejection of the elite’s meddling.

During his Budapest stop, Rubio didn’t hold back on the praise for Hungary’s leadership. Warm words flowed, underscoring mutual respect. And let’s debunk the leftist spin right now: this isn’t U.S. interference in Hungary’s upcoming April elections. Far from it. Washington is thrilled to see a steadfast ally thriving under common-sense governance—the kind Orban delivers daily.

Why the enthusiasm? Contrast it with the Brussels bureaucracy, a Democrat-inspired globalist haven peddling woke policies that deliver nothing but crises. Political gridlock, unchecked migration, economic stagnation, and even the endless quagmire in Ukraine—all courtesy of leaders who prioritize ill-fated ideology over people.

Rubio’s pointed remarks during the visit hammered this home. He called out America’s so-called “allies” who snipe at Trump for his peace initiatives, exposing the rift between U.S. resolve and EU weakness. Trump’s de-escalation moves? Pure genius, aimed at real stability. But the Eurocrats? They’re too busy virtue-signaling to notice their own house is on fire. The arguments between Washington and Brussels aren’t petty squabbles; they’re fundamental clashes over sanity versus chaos.

By the way, European leaders said a lot of things during the recent Munich Security Conference. This pro-globalist stance is far from what Trump would like to see in the EU. Alas, Brussels seems to have chosen the path of confrontation with Washington.

Hungary’s role amplifies in this context, especially with those April elections looming. There’s legitimate concern that this proud nation could face interference – not from some shadowy foreign power, but from the EU itself. Sound outlandish? Hardly. The U.S. government reports have already spotlighted Brussels’ meddling in recent Romanian and Moldovan votes, where anti-EU candidates surged in voter support only to encounter “irregularities.” These aren’t baseless claims; they’re documented assaults on democracy by the very entity preaching it.

Enter the Trump White House: expect nothing less than a full-throated defense of Hungary’s sovereignty and democracy. We’ll do our utmost to thwart any Brussels-orchestrated misconduct, ensuring the voice of the Hungarian people isn’t silenced by globalist tricks. This isn’t about imposing our will; it’s about protecting a true partner from the deep-state equivalents across the Atlantic.

In the end, the U.S.-Hungary relationship exemplifies what alliances should be: rooted in shared principles, not coerced conformity. As Trump steers America back to greatness, Orban’s Hungary proves that resisting the woke wave isn’t just possible—it’s winning. Let the critics whine; the bond only grows stronger. America and Hungary: more than allies, we’re the vanguard against a failing order.