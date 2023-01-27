Germany’s at War with Russia?

We posted this earlier, but it deserves more attention. This German Foreign Minister is either using the word “war” lightly or it’s a slip of the tongue. She said Germany is “fighting a war against Russia.”
Speaking before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Annalena Baerbock of the German Green Party said Germany is at war with Russia. Russia would agree with that, but NATO doesn’t.
“I’ve said already in the last days – yes, we have to do more to defend Ukraine. Yes, we have to do more also on tanks,” Baerbock said. “But the most important and the crucial part is that we do it together and that we do not do the blame game in Europe, because we are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other.”
Maybe this isn’t the job for her.
When Chancellor Scholz announced that he would send tanks hours later, he made a point of saying this did not mean they were at war with Russia.
Russia thinks they are.
An honest politician?
Ideologically the USA is at war with China and Russia and probably with Iran as well. The is an old saying, something to the effect of “War is the final step of diplomacy.”
In Ike’s day it was acknowledged as ‘the cold war.’
