Germany’s at War with Russia?

We posted this earlier, but it deserves more attention. This German Foreign Minister is either using the word “war” lightly or it’s a slip of the tongue. She said Germany is “fighting a war against Russia.”

Speaking before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Annalena Baerbock of the German Green Party said Germany is at war with Russia. Russia would agree with that, but NATO doesn’t.

“I’ve said already in the last days – yes, we have to do more to defend Ukraine. Yes, we have to do more also on tanks,” Baerbock said. “But the most important and the crucial part is that we do it together and that we do not do the blame game in Europe, because we are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other.”

Maybe this isn’t the job for her.

When Chancellor Scholz announced that he would send tanks hours later, he made a point of saying this did not mean they were at war with Russia.

Russia thinks they are.

“We are fighting a war against Russia.” – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaking on Tuesday at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe pic.twitter.com/eA5jbX4HAH — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) January 26, 2023

