Pfizer Executive Goes Ballistic After O’Keefe Confronts Him

Yesterday Project Veritas posted a video of a Pfizer executive named, Jordan Trishton Walker, telling his date that Pfizer was mutating COVID to create future vaccines. Walker told his date, “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone.”

The problem for Walker is the ‘date’ is a Project Veritas undercover reporter.

Walker also said truthfully that there is a revolving door from government to Pfizer to government We all know that. he said it’s bad for America, and that’s true too.

He was confronted by James O’Keefe and lost it. He saw his life blowing up in front of him. He said, growing increasingly upset, that he was “lying” to “impress a date.”

Mr. Walker got into a push-shove match and smashed the iPad on the floor. O’Keefe said it’s the first time anyone became violent. It’s surprising it’ the first time, this man saw his life passing before him.

SHOCKING: Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS!pic.twitter.com/xYWe1HAG0e — Maura (@indiesentinel) January 27, 2023

Related