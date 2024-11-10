RFK Jr. on the Climate Crisis & Totalitarianism

Jordan Peterson asked Robert F. Kennedy about using the climate crisis to exert totalitarian control. Kennedy strongly supports reducing carbon and nitrogen to save the planet. He has been very angry with oil, gas, and coal CEOs.

Kennedy responded.

“I agree 100% with you that this crisis is being used as a pretext for clamping down totalitarian controls, the same way that the COVID crisis was. And it’s the same people at intelligence agencies. It’s the, you know, it’s the World Economic Forum. It’s the billionaires club at Davos.

“And it’s the same kind of Cabal of people who …will use every crisis to stratify society toward, you know, greater power for the super-rich and greater power for the military, greater power for the intelligence apparatus and less power for everybody else.”

Donald Trump is looking for RFK to make America healthy again and rein in the out-of-control bureaucrats in healthcare agencies. However, Trump told him he couldn’t touch his oil and gas. Trump has initiated projects in alternative energy. He certainly isn’t opposed.

