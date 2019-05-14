Get Lost Nan! Pelosi demands GOP apologize for criticizing Tlaib’s rant

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Monday defending Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose recent comments about the Holocaust and Israel have drawn outrage from Republican lawmakers.

“Republicans’ desperate attempts to smear @RepRashida & misrepresent her comments are outrageous,” Pelosi wrote. “President @realDonaldTrump & House GOP should apologize to Rep. Tlaib & the American people for their gross misrepresentations.”

It is not only Pelosi. Steny Hoyer has defended her and many leftists support Tlaib.

After Hoyer tweeted his support, Liz Cheney, one of the Republicans who is supposed to apologize, tweeted:

I am deeply sorry for our nation that the House Democratic leadership continues to enable the anti-Semitism in their ranks. https://t.co/MrcU5ekd2U — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 13, 2019

Glenn Greenwald slammed Republicans, claiming “just as was true of Ilhan’s 9/11 comments, the only way to impose sinister meaning on Tlaib’s words is to deliberately distort them, and trivialize anti-semitism to do it. Those endangering Jews are people like Steve Scalise and Liz Cheney.”

Both Scalise and Cheney made strong statements opposing Tlaib’s comments prior to his comment.

An angry Tlaib said they were policing her comments and taking them out of context.

“Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work. All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win,” she wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is Jewish, tweeted:

Tlaib says thinking about the Holocaust gives her a calming feeling bc Palestinians provided safe haven to Jews (untrue), replying to a ? re her support for a 1 state solution to wipe Jews out of power in Israel & Pelosi wants GOP to apologize to Tlaib? Another bad call Speaker! https://t.co/T8N3X3nUBz — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 14, 2019

Nice try. Always attack others in the worst ways possible & then play victim calling anyone who speaks out against your own words “an Islamophobe.” This is about your hate and words, not your race, religion or gender. https://t.co/HT46YBBPmT — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 13, 2019

What about Tlaib’s and Omar’s and AOC’s support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement?

Even CNN couldn’t take Tlaib’s comments:

Rashida Tlaib found it: the point at which CNN couldn’t take it anymore | pic.twitter.com/uv9pOvBy6J — Mike (@Doranimated) May 13, 2019

THE REMARKS IN QUESTION

Tlaib’s remarks, made on Yahoo News’ Skullduggery podcast, were historically inaccurate and were said in the context of pushing a one state solution for Israel. Under that scenario, the Palestinians under Hamas would be the majority and Jews would be the minority. Jews could not survive and Hamas would fulfill its charter to destroy Israel. She said in this context:

There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports. And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away and it was forced on them.

Now this House witch Pelosi wants Republicans to apologize?

Palestinians were no friends of the Jews in World War II. The Grand Mufti joined with the Nazis and recruited Muslim men for the German Army with his propaganda radio show.

IT’S A COMPLETE DISTORTION OF HISTORY

Tlaib is lying or completely ignorant of history. Jews were in Palestine for thousands of years with the later massive migration of Jews from Yemen to Palestine in 1881.

The truth is the Palestinian Arabs joined up with the Nazis and the fascists under Mussolini.

The Arabs rejected the establishment of a Jewish state in 1917 and a two-state solution in 1937. During World War II, the Palestinian leader at the time, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem allied with the Nazis. He collaborated with the German and Italian governments by broadcasting pro-Axis, anti-British, and anti-Jewish propaganda via radio to the Arab world, recruiting Muslim men into the German military.

After World War II, the Jewish people declared the state of Israel. The next day, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq invaded Isreal.

In 1964, the Palestine Liberation Organization was formed. Three years later, after the six-day war led to an occupation and a takeover of lands by Israel.

As Imam Tahidi said:

Rashida Tlaib says her people gave refuge to Jews after the Holocaust. How can you give refuge when you don’t even have a country? There was no ‘Palestinian Country’. It was land controlled by the British who surrendered it BACK to the Jewish people. There’s even a receipt! pic.twitter.com/6M35rO4K1I — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) May 13, 2019

STILL THE DEMS WILL DEFEND AND OTHERS WILL NOT CAVE

All the big Dems are eagerly volunteering to defend Tlaib’s grossly ignorant statements. They’re EAGER! The virtue they feel is palpable. It’s a matter of first principles. Defending numb skulls who spew anti-Semitic gibberish is now a sacrament of their church, a basic rite. https://t.co/C0uKzAsBis — Mike (@Doranimated) May 14, 2019

Rep.Tlaib’s fond memories of how kind her ancestors were to the Jewish people ignores the historical fact that during WW II the leader of her people, the Grand Mufti, was a close ally of Hitler. He murdered Jews. He did everything he could to destroy a Jewish homeland. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 14, 2019

Last week: Seth Meyers defends anti-Semite Ilhan Omar This week: Seth Meyers defends anti-Semite Rashida Tlaib Who is next week, @SethMeyers? Jeremy Corbyn? https://t.co/n57lO0wQb3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 14, 2019