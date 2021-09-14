Get Milley called the CCP and said he’d tell them if US was preparing to strike

In the second call, placed to address Chinese fears about the events of Jan. 6, Li wasn’t as easily assuaged, even after Milley promised him, “We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.”

Milley and Pelosi agreed Trump was unstable and suffered mental decline according to the book.

FLASHBACK WITH SEDITIOUS NANCY

That brings me to a flashback.

On January 8th, Nancy Pelosi asked the military to orchestrate a coup — remove the President from office. She’s a traitor too.

Speaker Pelosi spoke with General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about making certain President Trump couldn’t launch a nuke. She also suggested they remove the President with a military coup.

VIA THE TIMES

A spokesman for General Milley, Col. Dave Butler, confirmed that the two had spoken and said the general had “answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority.”

But some Defense Department officials have privately expressed anger that political leaders seemed to be trying to get the Pentagon to do the work of Congress and Cabinet secretaries, who have legal options to remove a president.

Mr. Trump, they noted, is still the commander in chief, and unless he is removed, the military is bound to follow his lawful orders. While military officials can refuse to carry out orders they view as illegal, they cannot proactively remove the president from the chain of command. That would be a military coup, these officials said. [Emphasis mine]

BACK TO MILLEY

WaPo writes: “Li remained rattled, and Milley, who did not relay the conversation to Trump, according to the book, understood why. The chairman, 62 at the time and chosen by Trump in 2018, believed the president had suffered a mental decline after the election, the authors write, a view he communicated to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a phone call on Jan. 8. He agreed with her evaluation that Trump was unstable, according to a call transcript obtained by the authors.”

The CCP had some real saps on the line and they knew it.

That was at the same time, Nancy Pelosi asked the top generals to remove the President.

WaPo reported he was “pulling a Schlesinger” who overreacted to Nixon’s departure. These Democrats are traitors and they have a lot of excuses for it.

All of Milley’s and Pelosi’s hysteria was nothing more than a conspiracy theory perpetrated by a fool of a general and a cunning partisan hack.

The left is making excuses for Milley’s traitorous behavior, but, if true, it is horrifying.

