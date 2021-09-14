Get Milley called the CCP and said he’d tell them if US was preparing to strike

Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley was allegedly fearful that Donald Trump would start a war with China so he decided to contact the CCP and tell them he would let them know if the President decided to strike.
That’s treason.
According to reporter Jack Posobiec, several Pentagon officers present in Milley’s secret meeting are willing to testify against him under oath. Posobiec said his source is a White House official. If true, these chiefs should have reported Milley at the time.
“In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa, titled Peril,” The Washington Post reported.
“One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that unseated President Trump, and the other on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol riot/rally.
Milley made the first call because his intel suggested the Chinese thought Trump would strike. They based it on military exercises in the South China Sea which is the usual saber-rattling, and Trump’s ‘belligerence towards them’.
It’s called talking tough.
THE TREASONOUS CALLS
“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”
It gets worse. According to Woodward, he promised the CCP he would call them if it looked like Trump would strike.
“General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”
In the second call, placed to address Chinese fears about the events of Jan. 6, Li wasn’t as easily assuaged, even after Milley promised him, “We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.”
Milley and Pelosi agreed Trump was unstable and suffered mental decline according to the book.
FLASHBACK WITH SEDITIOUS NANCY
That brings me to a flashback.
On January 8th, Nancy Pelosi asked the military to orchestrate a coup — remove the President from office. She’s a traitor too.
Speaker Pelosi spoke with General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about making certain President Trump couldn’t launch a nuke. She also suggested they remove the President with a military coup.
VIA THE TIMES
A spokesman for General Milley, Col. Dave Butler, confirmed that the two had spoken and said the general had “answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority.”
But some Defense Department officials have privately expressed anger that political leaders seemed to be trying to get the Pentagon to do the work of Congress and Cabinet secretaries, who have legal options to remove a president.
Mr. Trump, they noted, is still the commander in chief, and unless he is removed, the military is bound to follow his lawful orders. While military officials can refuse to carry out orders they view as illegal, they cannot proactively remove the president from the chain of command. That would be a military coup, these officials said. [Emphasis mine]
BACK TO MILLEY
WaPo writes: “Li remained rattled, and Milley, who did not relay the conversation to Trump, according to the book, understood why. The chairman, 62 at the time and chosen by Trump in 2018, believed the president had suffered a mental decline after the election, the authors write, a view he communicated to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a phone call on Jan. 8. He agreed with her evaluation that Trump was unstable, according to a call transcript obtained by the authors.”
The CCP had some real saps on the line and they knew it.
That was at the same time, Nancy Pelosi asked the top generals to remove the President.
WaPo reported he was “pulling a Schlesinger” who overreacted to Nixon’s departure. These Democrats are traitors and they have a lot of excuses for it.
All of Milley’s and Pelosi’s hysteria was nothing more than a conspiracy theory perpetrated by a fool of a general and a cunning partisan hack.
The left is making excuses for Milley’s traitorous behavior, but, if true, it is horrifying.
THIS IS THE LEFTIST TAKE ON SEDITION BY DEMOCRATS
Two days after Jan. 6, Trump’s top military adviser took top-secret action to limit Trump from ordering a dangerous military strike or launching nuclear weapons, according to ‘Peril.’
Milley ‘was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline.’ https://t.co/tnwajlaHU1
