Rep Risch wants to know who is “calling the shots” in the White House

















Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, stated Tuesday during the Secretary of State Blinken hearing that someone in the White House other than President Biden is “calling the shots.”

He wants to know who it is.

“One of the things we need to get to the bottom to is who is responsible for this? Who made the decisions?” Risch said. “[Biden] can’t even speak without someone in the White House censoring it or signing off on it.”

We all want to know the answer to that.

The senator cited an instance Monday in which the White House abruptly ended the feed of Biden’s briefing on wildfires with federal and state officials, cutting him off mid-sentence during a question to George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters.

Risch said at Tuesday’s hearing, “This is a puppeteer act if you would, and we need to know who’s in charge and who is making the decisions.”

“There is not enough lipstick in the world to put on this pig to make it look any differently than what it actually is,” he said later in the hearing, referring to the Afghanistan withdrawal. “The American people want to know who is responsible for this?”

“Ultimately, the president makes the decisions,” Blinken responded. “As in every case, ultimately decisions that can only be decided by the president are decided by the president.”

Risch again cited Monday’s incident in which Biden was cut off mid-sentence.

“Somebody in the White House has authority to press the button and stop the president, cut off the president’s speaking ability and sound. Who is that person?” the senator asked.

“There is no such person,” Blinken answered, adding that Biden “speaks very clearly and very deliberately for himself. No one else does.”

This is the third time in recent weeks that this has happened. Biden staffers admit they are nervous whenever Biden speaks [He makes no sense].

White House once again cuts Biden on live TV. ▪️Biden’s remarks was abruptly cut off mid-sentence.

▪️There were reports of "WH staff fearing Biden taking questions" last week.pic.twitter.com/d1PZfApN3L — EHA News (@eha_news) September 14, 2021

Everyone knows Biden isn’t capable of running anything, much less the country. Stephen Miller believes it’s a cabal of hardcore leftists in the White House who are out of control and left to run amok. He thinks they basically tell Biden what to say and shield him from reality.

