Get Your Emergency Kits Ready Before Tuesday

No matter who wins the election on Tuesday, there will be massive riots in cities across the country.



Antifa, BLM, and other radical leftist groups will ramp up their rioting if Trump wins. They’ll be furious that the American people have spoken loud and clear despite all the Democrat cheating and voter fraud.



If Biden wins, these same groups will see it as a mandate. They’ll take to the streets in even more cities. They will use violence to make the rest of the country pay for their support of President Trump.



Either way, there will be massive riots nationwide. That’s why I recommend that you get your emergency kits ready now. If you already have an emergency kit, update it before Tuesday.



As a public service, I’m including a list of items you should have readily available. Keep your emergency kit where you can reach it easily. Put your kit in your car or by your basement door, depending on where you plan to shelter in place. Don’t forget to take care of your pets!



Also, have a family emergency plan. Determine a family meeting location if you get separated. Share your plan and important information with family members who live out of town.



Have your emergency kit and family plan ready before Tuesday. You’re going to need it.



Among suggested items in an emergency kit are:

– Non-perishable food items, including a can opener for canned goods

– Water: 1 gallon of water, per person, per day.

– Basic first aid kit

– Cell phone with charger and extra battery

– Flashlights with batteries

– Battery operated radio

– Candles & matches

– Emergency contact names and numbers in waterproof bag

– Cash and coins

– Sanitation-related items, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, basic personal hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, denture needs, soap, shampoo, feminine products, wipes, bathroom tissue, garbage bags

– Change of clothing and specific clothing items for varying types of weather to include shoes/sneakers/boots



All documents should be placed in a waterproof pack (like a zip lock bag):

– Copy of your birth certificate

– Medical/ Medicare/ Medicaid card

– Identification (photocopies of identification, driver’s license, Social Security card, other health insurance information, credit cards)

– List of your medical conditions

– List of your medication

– Names of current physicians

– Allergies

– Immunization records

– Bank account information

– Names and phone numbers of emergency contacts

– Legal paperwork such as Power of Attorney or Advance Directives

– Copies of auto/ homeowners/ renters insurance card(s) or numbers

– Copy of any Advanced Directives, including Health Care Proxy or Living Will documents



Have on hand any other items and supplies your family will need to protect themselves.





Image from: minnesota.cbslocal.com

