Kamala introduced in TX as the next president of the United States

Kamala Harris, known as the ‘female Obama,’ was introduced as the next president of the United States in Fort Worth Texas Friday. You can see the ‘Biden-Harris signs’ in case you doubt it.

“When future generations they ask us, and they’re gonna ask us, what it was like to elect the first woman of color as vice president of the United States, and we will say, ‘Yes, I was there. I stood up, and I was counted,’” Texas state director for the Joe Biden campaign Rebecca Acuña told attendees.

However, moments later she introduced Harris as America’s next president:

“Without further delay, I am so honored to introduce the next president of the United States, Sen. Kamala Harris,” Acuña said.

In Michigan on Tuesday, President Trump warned voters that Joe Biden would step down, if he were elected, and allow Harris to become president.

“If he gets elected, three weeks into his presidency, they’ll say, ‘Kamala are you ready? Let’s go,’” he commented.

Trump spoke of Biden as a way for the left to “get President Harris, who is considered much more liberal.”

She isn’t liberal, she’s a communist who wants your liberties.

Watch:

They don’t even hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/1Geq1clY3d — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 31, 2020

Democrats are stealing the election for Obama’s pick — Kamala Harris.

Like Joe, Harris has called their administration, a Harris administration:

Kamala Harris lets the truth slip: “a Harris Administration together with Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/XdqyU4Kh6S — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

If She Wins

From silencing free speech to endless reparations

She called for silencing the President, claiming he is “irresponsible with his words,” adding he should be “suspended from Twitter.”

Harris supports open borders and has expressed concerns that people coming in illegally must be protected from deportation. In August of last year, when our borders were flooded with people coming illegally, she said, “Trump’s latest crackdown on [illegal] immigration is part of his ongoing campaign to vilify a whole group of people. It’s indefensible. No family should live in fear of feeding, housing, or caring for their kids.”

She is very supportive of anti-Semitic race-baiter Al Sharpton, and tweeted, “ . @TheRevAl has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate. It’s shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country.”

The California Senator believes in unending reparations. The ‘female Obama’ declared that money “wasn’t enough” and suggested reparations of a sort without end. As part of that initiative, she wants whites to buy houses for blacks. “So that’s why I’m reluctant to have a simple answer to it because, frankly, I don’t believe that writing a check is gonna be enough,” Harris said. “I really don’t … And the worst thing that I think could happen is that checks get written and then everybody says, ‘OK, stop talking about this now,’ without addressing the systemic inequities that are deep and require investment.”

From abortion to children voting

The once-top cop of Cali believes in abortion to the moment-of-birth, perhaps after birth. She will block states from passing pro-life laws, giving even more power to the federal government.

The woman has a far-left gender wage-gap plan for a gap that does not exist. Under a Harris administration, companies with 100 or more employees would be required to obtain an “Equal Pay Certification” from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to show that there is equality of pay for both men and women. It’s another unfunded mandate, another absurd regulation on business. She will also mandate promotions for women.

Harris pushes free everything for all people here illegally, from free healthcare to Social Security to any and all benefits citizens have. Her bill, that will enact these measures, DOES NOT confirm any First Amendment rights. There are no conscience protections — none.

Kamala has called for children under 16 years of age to vote. She believes the Boston Bomber should be allowed to vote.

As part of her plans for American, all federal taxpayers will pay for raises for all public school teachers — a Democrat payoff to unions.

From disbanding the Electoral College to communist UBI

She hopes to disband the Electoral College.

Harris wants people to pay other peoples’ rent.

Not only does she fully support the insane Green New Deal, but she was also a co-signer to the original AOC GND.

Mrs. Harris plans to ban semi-automatic guns.

The former top cop has said ICE is the KKK.

She plans to make taxpayers pay other peoples’ rent.

And she wants Universal Basic Income (UBI) and free cash to her select groups.

She will stack the courts.

Joe Biden’s rapidly deteriorating mental state suggests she could soon become the unelected president, and she could serve two terms after that. She will literally do anything to make progressives [socialists and communists] happy. She is of, by, and for the swamp. Harris never governed and did not win her previous positions by coalition building. The woman won by sleeping with a mayor and then promising the mob she would do their bidding.

She has complimented Black Lives Matter for calling attention to alleged police violence and she has encouraged funding bail for Antifa.