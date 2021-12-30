Federal Government’s Rationing Monoclonal Antibodies to Florida

The federal government is rationing monoclonal antibodies — Regeneron — to Florida and other states. They are depriving the people of treatment, but that is the federal government’s model — no treatments, just vaccines that don’t work.

The federal government claims the antibodies from two companies may not work on Omicron, the operative words being ‘may not’. They completely discount the fact that Delta is still raging.

Watch:

The federal government says it may not work against Omicron, meaning they don’t know. Our government would rather see us all die as opposed to receiving treatments. Only vaccines are allowed.

NEW: Florida Surgeon General says Biden Admin is “actively preventing” distribution of monoclonal antibodies by pausing shipments of Regeneron, in letter to HHS Sec. Feds paused Regeneron bc it may not work against Omicron. FL says it can still be used in existing Delta cases. pic.twitter.com/9mmw5SsuZJ — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) December 28, 2021

