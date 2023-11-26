Gigi Hadid Accuses Israel of Abducting, Raping, Killing Children

Model Gigi Hadid spewed some dishonest anti-Israel remarks on X. Her father is a Palestinian-American Muslim, which is probably why she feels the way she does.

Her father is Palestinian-American real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid, and her mother is Dutch-American former model Yolanda Hadid (née van den Herik). Through her father, she claims descent from Zahir Al-Umar, Prince of Nazareth and Sheik of Galilee.

Her on-again, off-again partner and father of her daughter is Zayn Malik, a Palestinian-American.

After we watched Hamas kidnap 240 people from Israel, including at least 50 children, Gigi Hadid claimed that Israel is the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war.

The “children” she is talking about are teens who have committed acts of terror or killed Israelis.

She accused Israelis of abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, and murder of Palestinians years and years and years before October 7, 2023.

Hadid’s confused. It’s amazing how Hamas supporters can so easily make them into the victims.

Absolutely despicable. Gigi Hadid just posted the below to her millions of followers falsely accusing Israel of abducting, torturing, raping children.

After a furious backlash and calls for her cancelation, Hadid must have had second thoughts and put the next statement on Instagram.

