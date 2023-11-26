Oliver Stone Thinks the 2020 Election Might Have Been Stolen

By
M Dowling
-
2
34

Oliver Stone irritated Bill Maher by suggesting the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Bill Maher thinks that 2020 election integrity was adjudicated in 60 courts. Maher referenced the anti-Trump “security guy,” assuring everyone that the election was the most secure ever.

Stone wants to get rid of the Electoral College as a solution. How that would make things better escapes me.

Listening to Bill Maher bloviate and show his ignorance was six minutes I’ll never get back.


2 Comments
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
9 minutes ago

There’s a significant amount of concrete evidence that the election results were incorrect, and were tampered with in several instances, and there is zero evidence that the election results were not tampered with. The election results were not correct is the only fact that exists in reality.

Trump Won
Guest
Trump Won
19 minutes ago

Oliver and Bill still have so much to learn. Too soon we grow old, too late we grow smart. It will be too late before they finally get it.

