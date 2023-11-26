Oliver Stone Thinks the 2020 Election Might Have Been Stolen

Oliver Stone irritated Bill Maher by suggesting the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Bill Maher thinks that 2020 election integrity was adjudicated in 60 courts. Maher referenced the anti-Trump “security guy,” assuring everyone that the election was the most secure ever.
Stone wants to get rid of the Electoral College as a solution. How that would make things better escapes me.
Listening to Bill Maher bloviate and show his ignorance was six minutes I’ll never get back.
Hollywood Filmmaker Oliver Stone SHOCKS Bill Maher by telling him he thinks the 2020 election was stolen from Trump
As usual, Maher brings up the sheep talking points, “But all the lawsuits were dismissed and laughed out of court.”
What Bill and many other people with negative… pic.twitter.com/1tXdMSuDrs
— George (@BehizyTweets) November 25, 2023
There’s a significant amount of concrete evidence that the election results were incorrect, and were tampered with in several instances, and there is zero evidence that the election results were not tampered with. The election results were not correct is the only fact that exists in reality.
Oliver and Bill still have so much to learn. Too soon we grow old, too late we grow smart. It will be too late before they finally get it.