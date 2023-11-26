17 Hostages Released, 13 Israelis, 4 Thai

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

On Saturday, Hamas released seventeen hostages, 13 Israelis, and 4 Thai citizens. They were transferred to Egypt to ISA and IDF special forces. They will then go to Israeli hospitals and be reunited with their families.

We’re supposed to believe this is all one big, happy experience. Great guys, those terrorists.


