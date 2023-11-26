17 Hostages Released, 13 Israelis, 4 Thai

On Saturday, Hamas released seventeen hostages, 13 Israelis, and 4 Thai citizens. They were transferred to Egypt to ISA and IDF special forces. They will then go to Israeli hospitals and be reunited with their families.

Representatives from the @ICRC just transferred 17 hostages via Egypt, including 13 Israeli and 4 Thai hostages, to ISA and IDF Special Forces, as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families. We have been preparing to welcome our… pic.twitter.com/ulogSb2hk5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 25, 2023

We’re supposed to believe this is all one big, happy experience. Great guys, those terrorists.

#Hamas published scenes showing the second exchange of #hostages to the #RedCross.

Look at how well and healthy they are, smiling and waving when saying goodbye #HostagesRelease pic.twitter.com/16QRLPrSbM — (@LDelsoll) November 25, 2023

Related