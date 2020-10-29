Girl Scouts have gone insane, remove congrats to Justice ACB

The Girl Scouts of America removed a social media post on its official Twitter and Facebook pages Wednesday evening, complimenting Amy Coney Barrett on her appointment to the Supreme Court.

The message is you young girls are only worthwhile if you are a progressive. Progressives are poisoning all our institutions.

How petty and cowardly can these organizations get? The radical left has taken over the Scouts and is ruining them as they ruin everything they touch.

The original post, shared by Milwaukee reporter political Jason Calvi, included the caption: “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” ending with an emoji of hands raised.

The Girl Scouts deleted their Tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the fifth woman seated on the Supreme Court because the blue checkmark brigade was mad at them. pic.twitter.com/kQVmL9LFru — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 29, 2020

The post featured an image of Barrett along with her female colleagues.

Immediately, without hesitation, the Stalinists attacked, and the Girl Scouts caved to the mob.

Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post. — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 28, 2020

You can read some of the comments on this link. Ayanna Pressley, one of the hard-left members of the Squad, was quite disturbed by it.

We left Girl Scouts when they participated in the inauguration of Donald Trump. — karen (@ncrufan) October 28, 2020

The sorority did the same thing. What cowards.

The Girl Scouts withdrew its congratulations to Justice Barrett after a backlash on social media, including a Democratic member. https://t.co/iok1vQUnCm We previously discussed how Barrett’s sorority withdrew a congratulations under the same pressure. https://t.co/exYVCjIEBD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 29, 2020

CONGRATS TO DEM JUSTICES NOT DELETED

Robby Starbuck asked if they are going to delete the female leftists on the court.

Hey @girlscouts you deleted your tweet congratulating Judge Barrett on her confirmation to SCOTUS because the Democrats whined about it and you caved to the mob but I notice you left this up. Gonna delete this too or do only Republican women get deleted? https://t.co/DYpBe5v4RR — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 29, 2020