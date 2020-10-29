Under President Trump missing children found in Ohio & VA

Before Donald Trump, no President paid much attention to human trafficking and the trafficking of children. It is now a priority.
The US Marshals Service has recovered 45 missing children in Ohio during an operation called ‘Autumn Hope‘ that also resulted in 169 arrests.
They are much more effective than the FBI and count a lot more arrests, as does ICE.
The operation was led by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Marshals in Southern Ohio and Southern West Virginia. It turned out to be the largest anti-human trafficking bust in the state’s history.
Forty-five missing children were recovered, along with 109 human trafficking survivors, WBNS reported.
Attorney General Dave Yost said they had four main goals with this operation.
The operation had four main goals: Rescuing victims of human trafficking and referring them to social services, recovering missing and exploited children, apprehending those seeking to have sex with a minor, and arresting male johns seeking to buy sex.
A similar operation in August, dubbed ‘Operation Not Forgotten,’ recovered 39 children.
Trafficking, especially of children, is an evil business. The people who do this are Satanic, and there is a hell waiting for them. The USA must not become a haven for these monsters, but it is happening.
