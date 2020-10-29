Missing docs with evidence in Biden scandal were found

UPS confirmed that it had found a lost packet of documents that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said would provide evidence in the ever-growing scandal involving Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his overseas business dealings.

“After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return” to Carlson, UPS senior public relations manager Matthew O’Connor said in a statement to Business Insider.

As the package moved within the UPS network, the materials were missing from the package.

During his Oct. 28 broadcast, Carlson said that a UPS employee notified them that the package “was open and empty … apparently, it had been opened.”

“The Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning, we received word from our shipping company that our package had been opened, and the contents were missing,” Carlson said.

“The documents had disappeared.”

THE BOBULINSKI INTERVIEW

Carlson interviewed Tony Bobulinski on October 27th, who claimed the Chinese Communist Party could compromise the Biden family due to his son Hunter’s and brother James’ business dealings in the dictatorship.

Joe Biden has not responded to the allegations, and the media has not asked him questions about it.

Last week, during his debate with President Donald Trump, he said he had “not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.” Other than that, he hasn’t said much.

Biden’s campaign earlier this month said he never had a meeting with an executive at a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings. At the same time, he was the vice president, and his son sat on the firm’s board of directors.

A report from the New York Post contradicted that. It cited Hunter Biden’s emails from his laptop that suggested Hunter Biden had arranged a meeting between him, the executive, and Joe Biden.

Republican lawmakers have been urging Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings and any possible involvement of the former vice president.

“You know, I am not a big fan of special counsels, but if Joe Biden wins the presidency, I don’t see how you avoid one,” Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said.

“Otherwise, this is going to be, you know, tucked away, and we will never know what happened. All this evidence is going to be buried.”