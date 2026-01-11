Give Send Go for the ICE Agent Renee Good Hit with Her Car

The Statement on Give Send Go

Jonathan Ross family support

Jonathan Ross is an ICE agent who puts his life on the line every day to protect our nation. While on duty, Jonathan was hit by a moving vehicle while attempting to effect an arrest. The series of events led to Jonathan firing his service weapon in self-defense. Jonathan and his family have a long road ahead of them with possible medical bills, legal fees, and other related expenses. Donations to this will go directly to the family of Jonathan Ross.

Agent Ross is receiving death threats after doxing.

Meanwhile, the radicals pay the same people to show up at every event. They are professional protesters. In the case of Renee Good, they are instructed to be as obnoxious as possible. The trainers set up Renee Good. Her wife unwittingly set her up.

Same professional protestor found at 100 different protests https://t.co/1lf5ymWfyN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2026

What These Radical Trainers Do

According to the New York Post, more than one thousand people were inside a Minnesota church on Saturday for “training” on how to interact with ICE agents in public.

The group, Monarca, said the event was intended to train “upstander legal observers” to follow and record Department of Homeland Security officers as they carry out ICE operations. Attendees were encouraged to attend protests wearing gas masks and sunglasses and to carry a pencil, with organizers noting that in Minnesota, “a pen will freeze.”

They Hate White People

According to the New York Post, speakers at the training session, held at Roseville Lutheran Church, described ICE as a “white supremacist police force that has no oversight.”

One speaker blasted “conservative men” and spoke of the alleged “misogynist goals of a white person and nationalist movement that is strangling our nation.”

These people are evil, and in a church no less.

Another speaker, who explained just how aggressive legal observers were allowed to be, told trainees to annoy ICE agents “just like a mosquito.”

The 12-page manual given to attendees instructs them how to use whistles to alert others to ICE activities. Short sounds are to indicate ICE is in the area while longer ones indicate ICE is actively conducting an operation.

It further gives instructions on how to speak to the media, using phrases such as “I am here because I believe in keeping our families and communities together.”

Monarca is expanding operations, and that will keep growing until people get arrested.

Good was connected to a similar organization called ICE Watch.