Parliament Member Wants to Stop Radical Texas Islamist from Britain

Radical Lebanese preacher Mohamad Baajour has lived in the US for thirty years, preaching radical Islamist ideology. Baajour is a director at the East Plano Islamic Center in Texas [EPIC].

EPIC has been condemned for its extremism and sued for violating state securities laws. Originally founded by the Islamist Yasir Qadhi, its ideological agenda is obvious.

Parliament member Nick Timothy has requested that the Home Secretary keep Baajour from speaking in three major cities.

The East Plano Center in Texas is extremely radical. We’ve written about it at the Sentinel. They are trying to build a very large Islamic community with radical preachers governing the people in it. In other words, they plan to establish Sharia Law.

Chop Off Hands & Nosy Jews Ruin the World

Baajour has supported chopping off the hands of thieves and claimed Zionists “want to put their nose in and ruin it, just like they ruined every other country.

“He has praised the horrific violence of Hamas; he congratulated the “people of Gaza” for scarring the enemy, a scar that will never, ever be forgotten,” and prayed, “Allah give victory to the Mujahideen everywhere.”

Baajour intends to deliver the same fundamentalist antisemitic poison to our country.

The charity Muslim Aid is sponsoring his tour. It’s a registered charity tied to Hamas and the Global Relief Trust. Charities are dangerously unregulated.

Unfortunately, the only way the West will save themselves from the Islamists is to kick them out of their countries, but they haven’t even woken up to the threat yet.