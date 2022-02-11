GiveSendGo Responds to Ontario Judge’s Freezing of Trucker Donations

Earlier today, Doug Ford the premier for Canada’s most populous province Ontario, announced that a judge has ordered the theft of the truckers’ GiveSendGo funds, which are now over $8.4 million.

“Today, the Attorney General brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order pursuant to section 490.8 of the Criminal Code prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform.”

“This afternoon, the order was issued,” the premier said. “It binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations.”

This is how globalist snobs can make a peaceful protest violent and divide a country further.

GiveSendGo has responded to the Canadian fiat: “Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo.”

We don’t doubt that GiveSendGo checked with the lawyers on this.

Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign. — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) February 11, 2022

~~~

Related