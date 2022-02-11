Joe Biden Needs That Cognitive Test Yesterday

Forty Republicans recently demanded Joe Biden take a cognitive test. It should have been every Republican in Congress. It’s long overdue.

Biden often trails off during a speech and loses his ability to make sense. If he doesn’t stick with the teleprompter he becomes befuddled. Biden is an embarrassment but more than that, he is obviously incapable of leading the country. That leaves us with the question, ‘who is running the country?’

BIDEN: “I was hospitalized a long time. I had a couple of years ago… aneurysms” *as he has another aneurysm* Nothing to see here, folks… pic.twitter.com/tIqBfA2rEE — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) February 10, 2022

Joe Biden on Thursday barely got through an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt.

“There’s no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine, I mean, excuse me, Iraq — Afghanistan,” Biden said. “No way that was going to happen.”

Joe Biden, the President, can’t keep his countries straight: “There is no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine…I mean excuse me Iraq…Afghanistan.” pic.twitter.com/F1UT8JjM2s — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 11, 2022

