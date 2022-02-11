Unvaxxed Canadian Military Denied Pensions While Murderers Are Not

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant strongly criticized the sitting Liberal government during Wednesday’s meeting of the National Defence Committee, asking why a convicted serial killer gets better treatment from the military than a soldier who isn’t vaccinated.
Unvaxxed military members are not getting their pensions and benefits, but Russell Williams, a career criminal serving two life terms, gets his pension.
Watch:
During yesterday’s national defence committee MP @cherylgallant blasted the Liberal government for treating unvaxxed soldiers worse than convicted serial killer & rapist Russell Williams.
“Even Russell Williams was afforded his pension,” said Gallant. pic.twitter.com/dSCaBCDf38
— Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) February 10, 2022